GLUMAC IZ POZNATOG FILMA IZNENADA PREMINUO U 25. GODINI ŽIVOTA: Srušio se tijekom trčanja, nisu ga mogli oživjeti

Hitna je pomoć pravovremeno stigla, no nesretnom glumcu nije bilo spasa
Glumac Raphael Coleman koji je u filmu “Nanny McPhee (‘Čudesna dadilja’)” utjelovio Erica Browna preminuo je u dobi od 25 godina. Njegov očuh Carsten Jensen potvrdio je tužnu vijest preko društvenih mreža, piše Express.
Coleman je preminuo u petak nakon što se srušio tijekom trčanja. Hitna je pomoć pravovremeno stigla, no nesretnom glumcu nije bilo spasa. Nisu ga mogli oživjeti. Njegov očuh rekao je kako Raphael nikada nije imao zdravstvenih problema.
“Mislim da te ništa ne natjera da smrt gledaš kao nepravdu nego kada umre mlada osoba. To se dogodilo mojoj supruzi Liz, čiji je najmlađi sin Raphael preminuo u dobi od samo 25 godina. Rapha sam upoznao kada je imao samo šest godina. Nikada ga neću prežaliti”, napisao je Jensen na Facebooku.
‘Umro je radeći ono što voli’
Od Raphaela se oprostila na svom Twitter profilu njegova majka Liz Jensen.
“Počivao u miru Iggy Fox, a.k.a. Raphael Coleman. Znao je da smo već u raju ovdje na zemlji”, napisala je.
Također, naglasila je kako je njezin sin umro “radeći ono što je volio” te je dodala kako je Raphael posljednjih nekoliko godina bio aktivist u grupi Extinction Rebellion gdje su mu dali nadimak Iggy Fox.
Osim u “Nanny McPhee” Raphael je glumio u filmovima “It’s Alive” te “Susreti četvrte vrste”.
