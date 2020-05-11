Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
NESVAKIDAŠNJI INCIDENT

GITARIST QUEENA ZAVRŠIO U BOLNICI ZBOG NEOBIČNE NEZGODE: ‘Neću moći ni hodati, ni spavati, bol je nemilosrdna…’

Foto: Instagram/Brian May Autor: Hot.hr 07:17 11.05.2020

Glazbenik je objavio da je tijekom ‘preentuzijastičnog’ vrtlarenja ozlijedio mišiće stražnjice

Brian May, gitarist grupe Queen, hospitaliziran je jer je ozlijedio mišiće stražnjice dok je uređivao svoj vrt. Glazbenik je vijest o incidentu objavio na svom Instagramu.

“Nekako sam uspio ozlijediti svoj gluteus maximus uslijed malo preentuzijastičnog vrtlarenja’, napisao je May. “Zato sam se našao u bolnici da vidim koliko je točno štete učinjeno. Ispostavilo se da sam se prilično sredio pa sljedećih nekoliko tjedana neću moći ni hodati, ni spavati, jer bol je nemilosrdna”, napisao je. Fanove je obavijestio da će neko vrijeme morati povući dok se ne opravi od ozljede.

View this post on Instagram

Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

