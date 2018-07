GIBONNI OTKRIO NEŠTO NEPONOVLJIVO KOD OLIVERA: Pamtimo ih po ‘Cesarici’ i duetima, ali njihovo prijateljstvo bilo je nešto posebno

Remembering a man who was not just a #musical star in Croatia but a #cultural #icon. I remember listening to his songs ever since I was a child growing up in Former Yugoslavia, they captured the essence of living and the many different facets of life. There's a #nostalgia in his #songs that touches anyone who listens to them. His #music was there for us all in the sad, the poignant and the happiest of times. Born into very humbling beginnings in #splitcroatia and named Oliver after Oliver Twist because of this, he became a musical #legend who was there for generations of people and whose #music will continue to inspire many more generations. Whether on the beach, the local streets or cafes, Oliver's music is now being played across Croatia in honour of this incredible man, who was not just a very talented performer, but also a part of everyone's #family ❤️ My favourite song has to be Galeb i Ja (the seagull and me) which my grandma adored. The words of this song, as with so many, are incredibly poetic and moving and always make me emotional listening because they're full of so much meaning and now have even more poignancy: "Lipo mi je, lipo mi je…. Moj Galebe" To a man adored by so many, thank you for sharing your incomparable talent and using it to help and #heal others. We will miss you so much but continue to play your songs into the days and nights that follow. RIP beautiful angel, amongst the seagulls and above the wide open seas 🙏💕 #oliverdragojevic #oliverdragojević #legenda #mojgalebe #lipomije #lipomijelipomije

A post shared by Larisa Corda (@drlarisacorda) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:30am PDT