GEORGE CLOONEY IMAO PROMETNU NESREĆU: Motociklom se zabio u automobil pa završio u bolnici

Amal and George Clooney are slated to attend Princess Eugenie's wedding. I hope it's true #amalclooney #georgeclooney #princesseugenie #royalwedding #rolemodel #humanrightsactivist #humanrights

A post shared by Amal Clooney Alamuddin (@amal.mon.idole) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:15am PDT