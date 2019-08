GAGA JE BILA SAMO PARAVAN? Bradley Cooper ljubi bivšu suprugu drugog slavnog glumca, očekuju i dijete?

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved “Shallow,” sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful. 📸 @gettyentertainment