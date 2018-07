FRANKA SE POŽALILA ŠTO JOJ SE DOGODILO NA SVADBI: ‘Jednostavno ti se sve nakupi…’

Yet another memory in our memory book. But a special one, that will linger in our hearts forever. ✨❤️The best of people, my childhood friends, my reflection, my source of happiness. Thanks for sticking with me through all these years. The outside world changes, but our world stays the same. Love you, always. xx.

A post shared by F R A N K A (@frankaofficial_) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT