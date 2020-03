FOTKA KOJA JE ZAPALILA INSTAGRAM: Žanamari u zavodljivom donjem rublju pokazala tijelo od kojeg zastaje dah: ‘Ludilo od žene’

View this post on Instagram

No mobile cameras or mobile microphones in the world can spy on these memories! You can’t and you won’t take it all from us! You might be tracing every moment of our lives, listening to us in privacy of our own homes, just to send us ads of stuff we just talked about… But you will never know who we are, where we’re coming from, what our childhood dreams were… You’ll never control us! No matter how hard you try! #wishfulthinking