FANOVI JE PITALI ‘ŠTO VOLI KUHATI’, A ŽANAMARI IM ODBRUSILA: ‘Zar postoji osoba koja voli kuhati?’

When a storm is coming, all other birds seek shelter. The eagle alone avoids the storm by flying above it. ★ Painful reminder we’re not eagles, so we need to STAY HOME to be able to calm this madness and then fly again. But we can wear ‘eagle tshirt’ 💪🏼 and ‘fly’ above this situation with being smart, united, patient and compassionate. Use the time home to grow, overcome fears… Ok let’s be real… to watch Netflix, eat gallons of pancakes, shoot ridiculous videos for Tik Tok and online shop your face off. Do anything you can think of – AT HOME – to calm your mind and help yourself and the world get through this ASAP! #survivingcorona #unite #stayhome #pushthrough #itsnevereasy #ostanidoma #iorestoacasa #apokalipsa #apocalypsemodeon