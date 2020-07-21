FANI STIPKOVIĆ U BIKINI IZDANJU: Zgodna voditeljica pokazala je fantastičnu figuru u 38. godini

View this post on Instagram

First post quarantine one-on-one interview ⚽️⁣⁣🎥 and a great opportunity to send a message of #womenempowerment through the football ⚽️⁣⁣ So I met this talented artist @artbyanneclairefleer that launched her #ichoosebodyconfidence scarf collection (100% silk, made of body painting) with the message that all women, regardless of their size, shape, age or skin color are worthy. 10 % of every scarf goes to empowering women with severe body image issues such as women with breast cancer and eating disorders. @artbyanneclairefleer empowers these women through body painting, to increase their confidence and self-worth. And that’s how she creates these beautiful scarves 💙⁣⁣ Check out her page to see, support and enjoy her incredible work ✨🎨⁣ And don’t forget to love and cherish yourself and all the women around you✨ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #fanitv #work #football #sport #journalist #sportjournalist #deporte #periodista #producer #women #womensupportingwomen #madrid #spain #croatia