FANI STIPKOVIĆ U BIKINI IZDANJU: Zgodna voditeljica pokazala je fantastičnu figuru u 38. godini

Lijepa Korčulanka svoje je pratitelje počastila fotografijom u crnom bikiniju
Voditeljica i novinarka Fani Stipković (38) na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju u crnom bikiniju u kojemu je pokazala nevjerojatnu figuru. “Uživam u mirnoći divlje prirode kod kuće”, napisala je uz fotku snimljenu na plaži u Veloj Luci za koju je dobila brojne lajkove i komplimente.
FANI STIPKOVIĆ ZAPALILA INSTAGRAM: U čipkastom kombinezonu vješto je istaknula sve svoje adute
FANI STIPKOVIĆ SE JAVILA IZ NOVOG ŽARIŠTA ZARAZE: ‘Jako je tužno, u zraku se osjeti depresija, broj zaraženih je vjerojatno 10 puta veći…’
“Ljepotica”, “Prezgodna”, “Savršena”, pisali su joj oduševljeni pratitelji.
Pohvalio ju je i stilist Neven Ciganović. “Najzgodnija morska sirena na Jadranu”, napisao je u komentaru.
View this post on Instagram
Your body benefits from movement, your mind benefits from stillness 💛 El cuerpo se beneficia del movimiento y la mente se beneficia de la quietud. 🙌 #fanitv #workout #workoutmotivation #body #mindfulness #training #sport #journalist #periodista #producer #madrid #spain #croatia
View this post on Instagram
First post quarantine one-on-one interview ⚽️🎥 and a great opportunity to send a message of #womenempowerment through the football ⚽️ So I met this talented artist @artbyanneclairefleer that launched her #ichoosebodyconfidence scarf collection (100% silk, made of body painting) with the message that all women, regardless of their size, shape, age or skin color are worthy. 10 % of every scarf goes to empowering women with severe body image issues such as women with breast cancer and eating disorders. @artbyanneclairefleer empowers these women through body painting, to increase their confidence and self-worth. And that’s how she creates these beautiful scarves 💙 Check out her page to see, support and enjoy her incredible work ✨🎨 And don’t forget to love and cherish yourself and all the women around you✨ #fanitv #work #football #sport #journalist #sportjournalist #deporte #periodista #producer #women #womensupportingwomen #madrid #spain #croatia
Imaš komentar?