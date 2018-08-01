EVA LONGORIA NAPOKON POKAZALA SINČIĆA: ‘Nisam mogla dočekati da podijelim ovu fotografiju s vama’

Najpoznatija ‘kućanica’ je nedavno postala majka, a sada je napokon i pokazala sinčića javnosti.
Eva Longoria, glumica najpoznatija po ulozi u kultnoj seriji Kućanice, nedavno je postala majka, a sada je svijetu pokazala svog jednomjesečnog sinčića Santiaga.
Glumica (43) je s malenim pozirala za časopis Hola, a njezine je obožavatelje oduševilo što maleni na fotografiji – maše.
“Santiago Enrique Baston maše i pozdravlja cijeli svijet. Nisam mogla dočekati da podijelim ovu fotografiju sa svima vama”, napisala je Eva uz fotgorafiju koju je objavila na svom profilu na Instagramu.
Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all! Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! 👶🏻 #BabyBaston #HOLAUSA 📸: @bernardodoral 💇🏻♀️: @kenpaves 💅🏼: @beautybyelan 👗: @charroxstylist
Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! 🙏🏻 Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I. You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston
Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether
