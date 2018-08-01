Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
OMILJENA KUĆANICA

EVA LONGORIA NAPOKON POKAZALA SINČIĆA: ‘Nisam mogla dočekati da podijelim ovu fotografiju s vama’

Najpoznatija ‘kućanica’ je nedavno postala majka, a sada je napokon i pokazala sinčića javnosti.

Eva Longoria, glumica najpoznatija po ulozi u kultnoj seriji Kućanice, nedavno je postala majka, a sada je svijetu pokazala svog jednomjesečnog sinčića Santiaga.

Glumica (43) je s malenim pozirala za časopis Hola, a njezine je obožavatelje oduševilo što maleni na fotografiji – maše.

“Santiago Enrique Baston maše i pozdravlja cijeli svijet. Nisam mogla dočekati da podijelim ovu fotografiju sa svima vama”, napisala je Eva uz fotgorafiju koju je objavila na svom profilu na Instagramu.

Morning cuddles with this angel are the best! 👶🏻 #HappyFriday

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

