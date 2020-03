EUROSONG ĆE SE IPAK ODGODITI ZBOG PANDEMJIE KORONAVIRUSA? ‘Svi smo na čekanju i prati se razvoj događaja’

BREAKING: #Eurovision 2020 has been cancelled. Official statement coming tomorrow:

Eurovision 2021 will be held in Rotterdam, but with new acts and new songs. All artists from this year will be invited back; but due to the rules, all current songs will no longer be eligible. pic.twitter.com/OVCLJxKxvX

— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 17, 2020