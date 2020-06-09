Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Vijesti

ODGOĐENO

EPIDEMIJA POREMETILA PLANOVE: Tajči otkazala svoje duhovno krstarenje Jadranom od 25.000 kn – već ima listu čekanja za 2021.

Foto: Instagram/ Tatjana Cameron Tajči 14:14 09.06.2020

Na službenim stranicama krstarenja stoji najava za sljedeću godinu, a zainteresirani se mogu upisati na listu čekanja

Tatjana Cameron Tajči odustala je od ovogodišnjeg duhovnog krstarenja Jadranom od 25.000 kuna (17.000 kuna za putovanja i 8000 kuna za smještaj na brodu). Na službenim stranicama krstarenja Tajci’s Transformational Retreat and Sea Cruise stoji najava za 2021. godinu, a zainteresirani se mogu upisati na listu čekanja.

“Prijave kreću uskoro. Upišite se na listu čekanja za tjedan dana jedrenja po hrvatskoj obali. Otkrijte kako živjeti život za koji ste stvoreni”, piše na stranicama.

Prošlogodišnje krstarenje trajalo je tjedan dana, od 14. do 21. rujna. Tajči je s 34 sretnika obišla Mljet, Hvar, Korčulu, Dubrovnik, Brač i Split. Ove godine koronavirus je, izgleda, Tajči pomrsio planove. Za razliku od nje, Ana Bučević održat će svoje motivacijske govore, ali ne na brodu, već u hotelu.

Foto: Instagram/ Tatjana Cameron Tajči

