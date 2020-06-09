EPIDEMIJA POREMETILA PLANOVE: Tajči otkazala svoje duhovno krstarenje Jadranom od 25.000 kn – već ima listu čekanja za 2021.

View this post on Instagram

Most days my life doesn’t look like this – all nice and cleaned up, with my orchid in bloom, my kids happy, and my puppy asleep (even my TV remote is in its place) 😂. But most days I do feel like this. Peaceful. Hopeful. Happy. Fulfilled. Able to remove the clutter (from my mind and heart.) With the spark of excitement in my eyes and openness to receive grace and love. I love living in that sweet spot between making your environment support how you want to feel and not becoming dependent on your environment to make you feel a certain way.