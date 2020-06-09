EPIDEMIJA POREMETILA PLANOVE: Tajči otkazala svoje duhovno krstarenje Jadranom od 25.000 kn – već ima listu čekanja za 2021.

Na službenim stranicama krstarenja stoji najava za sljedeću godinu, a zainteresirani se mogu upisati na listu čekanja
Tatjana Cameron Tajči odustala je od ovogodišnjeg duhovnog krstarenja Jadranom od 25.000 kuna (17.000 kuna za putovanja i 8000 kuna za smještaj na brodu). Na službenim stranicama krstarenja Tajci’s Transformational Retreat and Sea Cruise stoji najava za 2021. godinu, a zainteresirani se mogu upisati na listu čekanja.
“Prijave kreću uskoro. Upišite se na listu čekanja za tjedan dana jedrenja po hrvatskoj obali. Otkrijte kako živjeti život za koji ste stvoreni”, piše na stranicama.
Most days my life doesn’t look like this – all nice and cleaned up, with my orchid in bloom, my kids happy, and my puppy asleep (even my TV remote is in its place) 😂. But most days I do feel like this. Peaceful. Hopeful. Happy. Fulfilled. Able to remove the clutter (from my mind and heart.) With the spark of excitement in my eyes and openness to receive grace and love. I love living in that sweet spot between making your environment support how you want to feel and not becoming dependent on your environment to make you feel a certain way.
Prošlogodišnje krstarenje trajalo je tjedan dana, od 14. do 21. rujna. Tajči je s 34 sretnika obišla Mljet, Hvar, Korčulu, Dubrovnik, Brač i Split. Ove godine koronavirus je, izgleda, Tajči pomrsio planove. Za razliku od nje, Ana Bučević održat će svoje motivacijske govore, ali ne na brodu, već u hotelu.
Our Hajde Da Ludujemo 30th Anniversary concert and new video release yesterday were SO much fun! It’s been so great to take some time to celebrate, even during this time. . As I prepared for these celebrations, I reflected on how resilient we are as humans. And I think we should celebrate that :) . Let’s celebrate who we are and how far we’ve come. . Let’s celebrate our broken, and whole, and beautiful, and messy, and courageous, and powerful selves – roots showing, sitting in PJs and all (if you don’t get this reference – go watch the 2020 Hajde Da Ludujemo video ;) 👉 click the link in my bio to see it
