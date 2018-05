Yeah Man! The swings at the #frenchmanscove are the funnest thing! It’s where the fresh water meets the sea 😍 and it is so wonderful and amazing! I don’t want to leave 😍😍 belt @asos #visitjamaica #homeofallright #travel #travelblog #travelblogger #travelbloggers #familytravel #babytravel #travelwothbaby #ukblog #ukbloggers #jamaica #carribean #potd #travelphotography

A post shared by www.iamella.com, Элла Дворник (@elladvornik) on May 22, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT