ELLA DVORNIK ODUŠEVILA NOVIM FOTKAMA S VJENČANJA: ‘Dugo nisam vidio iskreniji osmijeh’; ona razvalila odgovorom

5 years ago when we first met, @charles_pearce wanted to take me to Vegas to marry me. I didn't have a visa. But I got one now!!! What better way to make this an epic happy end, then to honour it with another epic and happy begining. For 3 years since our engagement we have been trying to organise a wedding, but having two families at other ends of Europe was really, really hard. So we did what we do best, as Frank would say "we did it our way". Here we are, just the two of us, making it official. 😁❤️ A&F !!JUST MARRIED!! Gorilla!!! P.S. Balie we love you ❤️ (you're official)