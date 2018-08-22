ELLA DVORNIK I ZARUČNIK NAJAVILI VELIKU ŽIVOTNU PROMJENU: ‘Licemjerna sam, priznajem…’

Nakon zajedničkog posjeta jednom restoranu, sve se promijenilo
Ella Dvornik je u jednoj od svojih objava na Instagramu najavila kako ona i zaručnik Charles Pearce ozbiljno razmišljaju o tome da postanu vegani. Bili su nedavno u jednom takvom restoranu i hrana im se ondje jako svidjela.
Not a typical #Instagram photo It actually pisses me off how we all got into this box of what photos should look like. There is a very small amount of spontaneous photos. We are all trying to create this perfect scenery, this perfect photo,… that most of the times we lose out on some random, stupid moments that make no sense at all. I am aware that a spontaneous, creative photo like this will not get many likes, but i just felt a need to be myself. Just random, awkward, stepping over the instagtam template. Why not? We are all alike, real, and random. Why can't we make instangram less predictable?
Nisu ljubitelji mesa
“Charles i ja ne jedemo previše mesa. Ne jedemo meso više od dva puta tjedno. Osobno volim meso samo u obliku tartara, carpaccia ili u pašticadi. Često kad jedem jela s mesom, meso izostavim. Charles ne jede mnogo crvenog mesa, on voli piletinu. Ne jede čak ni ribu. Pa smo počeli razgovarati o eksperimentiranju s veganskom hranom. Ako ništa, onda barem zbog toga da otkrijemo nove načine pripremanja hrane ili nove okuse”, objasnila je blogerica.
Let's talk about food. Charles and I are not big meat eaters. We don't really eat meat more than 2 times a week. I personaly don't like to eat meat in any form other than tartar, carpaccio or pasticada. Often when i have a meat dish, i leave out the meat. Charles on the otherhand doesn't eat red meat much, he prefers only chicken. He doesn't even eat fish. So we got talking about experimenting with vegan food. If nothing for the sole purpose of learning about new ways of preparing it and discovering new tastes. I know there is some sort of stigma in society when it comes to #veganism but we went to a vegan restaurant recently (not in this photo) and we discovered that it is in fact interesting and tasty, and we did feel full and content for quite a long period. It's interesting how we as humans have adapted to eating meat almost every day, yet our grandparents thought meat was a luxury item. I wonder how many of us would eat meat if we had to kill the animal ourselves? I guarantee you, i could not kill an animal with my hands, or any form of weapon. I am a hypocrit. I am ashamed to admit it. If i had to kill an animal to eat it, i am 100% sure, id be plant based. Just my thoughts…. What do you think? P. S im not vegan or vegetarian…. Yet 🤗 thinking about it #vegans #vegetarians #food
NAPETOST U DOMU ELLE DVORNIK: Ona i zaručnik Charles sinoć su bili ljutiti protivnici, evo kako se slažu danas
Licemjerna
“Zanimljivo je kako smo se mi priviknuli jesti meso svaki dan, dok je našim djedovima i bakama meso bilo luksuz. Pitam se, koliko bi nas jelo meso da mora ubiti životinju koju jede? Garantiram vam da ja ne bi mogla ubiti životinju. Licemjerna sam, priznajem. Da moram ubiti životinju koju jedem, 100 posto bih se usredotočila na biljnu prehranu”, dodala je.
Imaš komentar?