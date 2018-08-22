ELLA DVORNIK I ZARUČNIK NAJAVILI VELIKU ŽIVOTNU PROMJENU: ‘Licemjerna sam, priznajem…’

Not a typical #Instagram photo It actually pisses me off how we all got into this box of what photos should look like. There is a very small amount of spontaneous photos. We are all trying to create this perfect scenery, this perfect photo,… that most of the times we lose out on some random, stupid moments that make no sense at all. I am aware that a spontaneous, creative photo like this will not get many likes, but i just felt a need to be myself. Just random, awkward, stepping over the instagtam template. Why not? We are all alike, real, and random. Why can't we make instangram less predictable?

