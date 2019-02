DRAMA BRADLEYA COOPERA SE NASTAVLJA: Irina Shayk više ne prati Lady Gagu na Instagramu!

View this post on Instagram

"If you are at home, and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about, you know…it's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion. And it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. Thank you!" (#LadyGaga) ______ Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt won the Best Original Song Academy Award for the song "Shallow" from A Star is born.