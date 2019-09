DINO JELUSIĆ ŠOKIRAO FANOVE, OBJAVIO DA JE PROŠAO TEŠKO ŽIVOTNO RAZDOBLJE: ‘Uklonjen mi je tumor ispod glasnica’

View this post on Instagram

On this day, 5 years ago I've had a tumor under my vocal chords removed. I wasn't scared at all until I thought about a possibility of not singing again after the surgery. It crossed my mind while I was on the table waiting for my turn. It was not a nodule from exhaustion, it was different. This is me in Ljubljana, working on my concept solo record in 2014. I had to do all the vocals before the surgery cause I've had a deadline. At one point, my guys from the band weren't able to record their instruments for this so I did all of the drums, bass, guitars and vocals myself on 2-3 songs. Crazy times. Grateful it's all in the past.