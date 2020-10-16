Freemail Prijavi se

BURNE REAKCIJE

DETALJ KOJI SU SVI PRIMIJETILI: Kraljica i princ William zbog ovih fotki našli su se na meti javnosti

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 16:39 16.10.2020

Kraljica Elizabeta II. i princ William tijekom posjeta laboratoriju u Porton Downu nisu imali zaštitne maske

Kraljica Elizabeta II. pojavila se u javnosti prvi put od ožujka ove godine u pratnji svog unuka, princa Williama. Međutim, britanska javnost burno je reagirala vidjevši da ni jedno od njih dvoje ne nosi zaštitne maske. Elizabeta II. i William posjetili su laboratorij u Porton Downu u jugozapadnoj Engleskoj, a fotografije su objavljene na službenom Instagramu kraljevske obitelji.

KRALJEVSKA OBITELJ NA TWITTERU ČESTITALA ROĐENDAN MEGHAN: Objavili i zajedničku fotografiju nje i kraljice

Izvori bliski kraljevskoj obitelji tvrde da su kraljica i William ranije testirani na koronavirus i da su dobili negativne rezultate. Dodali su i da su oboje vodili računa o socijalnoj distanci te da su cijelo vrijeme od drugih, pa i jedno od od drugog, bili udaljeni dva metra.

Kraljica je u ožujku napustila Buckinghamsku palaču i sa suprugom, princom Philipom otišla u samoizolaciju u dvorac Windsor. Od tada je bila tek na dvama događajima – proslavi Trooping the Colour u lipnju te na proglašenju Sira Toma Moorea vitezom.

PRINC GEORGE SLAVI SEDMI ROĐENDAN: Njegova majka je snimila dvije preslatke fotografije

View this post on Instagram

The Queen, accompanied The Duke of Cambridge, this morning visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), Porton Down, and formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. The Energetics Analysis Centre is a state-of-the-art building from which hundreds of scientists conduct research and analysis to protect the UK against terrorist and criminal threats relating to explosives. The Queen and The Duke viewed a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and met staff employed in Counter Terrorism and Security, as well as Dstl staff and members of the military involved in identifying the nerve agent and subsequent clear up of the Novichok incident of 2018. In recognition of their work The Duke presented the Firmin Sword of Peace to representatives of Headquarters South West (The regional Army command headquarters of the south west of England.) Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also spoke to scientists providing vital support to the UK response of the COVID-19 pandemic, working in analytic research areas and deploying microbiologists to NHS hospitals to increase testing capacities.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

