CRNA PANTERA K’O OD MAJKE ROĐENA POKAZALA STRAŽNJICU: Objavom na Instagramu bacila je fanove u trans

Remembering GIANNI VERSACE!! I will never forget this day ever in my life !! The pain the Terror the feeling of the unknown and disbelief to have someone you love ripped away from you. The compassion and empathy the world felt for the Versace family !! You were a ground breaker against all Rules. RIP GIANNI VERSACE ALWAYS IN MY HEART NEVER FORGOTTEN ♥️♥️🙏🏾