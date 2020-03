COREY FELDMAN NE ODUSTAJE OD OPTUŽBI DA JE PROBLEMATIČNI GLUMAC SILOVAO NJEGOVOG PRIJATELJA: ‘Radio bi to usred bijela dana’

View this post on Instagram

Actor Corey Feldman made some startling accusations in a new documentary, alleging that Charlie Sheen once sexually abused actor Corey Haim in the 1980s, an accusation Sheen vehemently denies. Feldman made the charge in the documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys which premiered this week in Los Angeles. In the film, Feldman said that Haim confessed to him about the alleged rape, which he said took place in 1986 on the set of the movie Lucas. Haim was only 13 at the time, and Sheen was 19. “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen told the outlet through his publicist. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.” Haim's mother Judy said as recently as 2017 that the accusations are "all made up," and that “if my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.” Haim passed away in 2010 at the age of 38. Despite that, Feldman insists that Haim told him he was raped by Sheen. “[Haim] told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it," he says Haim told him. #coreyfeldman #coreyhaim #charliesheen