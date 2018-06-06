U jednom je statusu duhovito zaključila kako sada izgleda kao Hulk Hogan
Austrijanka Conchita Wurst (29) postala je senzacija kad se 2014. pojavila na Eurosongu kao bradata žena – i pobijedila premoćnom izvedbom pjesme Rise Like a Phoenix. Transrodna je glazbenica osvojila pažnju cijelog svijeta svojom dojmljivom osobnošću, ali i tamnom kosom te bradom, markantnim izgledom zbog kojeg biste je prepoznali između stotinu drugih.
Jedno je vrijeme nestala iz javnosti (barem svjetske), a onda šok – objavila je kako je zaražena HIV-om. Nedugo nakon toga, slavna se Conchita promijenila do neprepoznatljivosti. Svoje je tamnu kosu i bradu obojila u plavo i samouvjereno prošetala crvenim tepihom čuvenog austrijskog Life Balla.
Ne treba mnogo isticati da je glazbenica ovom drastičnom promjenom šokirala svoje brojne fanove, koji su izrazili ili divljenje ili zgražanje. S jedne strane stižu pohvale na račun novog izgleda, dok joj drugi savjetuju da se što prije vrati na staro jer izgleda očajno.
Conchita je u jednom statusu duhovito zaključila kako izgleda kao Hulk Hogan.
