POBJEDNICA EUROSONGA

CONCHITA WURST ŠOKIRALA DRASTIČNOM PROMJENOM IMIDŽA: Nema šanse da je prepoznate (nisu ni najvjerniji fanovi)

Foto: Screenshot/YouTube Autor: Hot.hr 08:50 06.06.2018

U jednom je statusu duhovito zaključila kako sada izgleda kao Hulk Hogan

Austrijanka Conchita Wurst (29) postala je senzacija kad se 2014. pojavila na Eurosongu kao bradata žena – i pobijedila premoćnom izvedbom pjesme Rise Like a Phoenix. Transrodna je glazbenica osvojila pažnju cijelog svijeta svojom dojmljivom osobnošću, ali i tamnom kosom te bradom, markantnim izgledom zbog kojeg biste je prepoznali između stotinu drugih.

Jedno je vrijeme nestala iz javnosti (barem svjetske), a onda šok – objavila je kako je zaražena HIV-om. Nedugo nakon toga, slavna se Conchita promijenila do neprepoznatljivosti. Svoje je tamnu kosu i bradu obojila u plavo i samouvjereno prošetala crvenim tepihom čuvenog austrijskog Life Balla.

#lifeball2018 @mrmartinz the king of colours – he did it in TWO steps 😳 @eduvongomes … I mean…. 🙌 @thomaskirchgrabner – you are a genius your are an artist @jpheg – thank you for making it all happen and for dressing me in this badass aftershow look – thanks to @mad.duck.designs and @drmartensofficial @andrekarsai – thank you for having the worst job of the evening and being so so so brilliant at not punching me in the face 😅🙈❤️ (I’m so sorry 😅) @reginareisinger and René for weeks and weeks of coordinating rehearsals, recordings, life and concerts 🙌 thank you for being my brain 😅 @giorgiomadia 😂😂😂😂 I’m so sorry that we had to boycott you 😂😂😂😂 ‘we skip the vail!’ 😂😂😂 you are incredible ❤️ Alessandra – your review 🙌 @valentingambino – grazie, merci 👌 @limea76 – for you, nothing is impossible 🙏 Thank you to the @orf team – thank you for a beautiful editing! Thank you to all the artists 🙌 dancers (to ‚my girls‘: you are incredible) celebrities (starstruck 😱❤️) technicians – thank you so much for making the whole thing even possible ☝️ sound team & @danriderofficial (wo is da Dan? 😂) light – at the high note of The Sound of Music – killed me 🙌🙌🙌 the @lifeball_official Team – each an everyone a superhero 😳❤️😳❤️😳❤️ @markusfreistaetter – what a pro you are 🙌 @die_macherei – superwoman 😳❤️ @missymayofficial – celine 😍 #memories @rosemayalaba – listen 😉 ❤️u @verena_altenberger – i‘m in awe with you @zoestraub – what a talent what a beauty ❤️ @nathantrentmusic – your voice 😳🙌 Herbert – it was an honour 🙌 @gerykeszler – i told you… legendary 😉❤️

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

POBJEDNICA EUROSONGA OBJAVILA DA JE HIV POZITIVNA: ‘Bolujem već godinama, ali bivši mi je prijetio da će to objaviti’

Ne treba mnogo isticati da je glazbenica ovom drastičnom promjenom šokirala svoje brojne fanove, koji su izrazili ili divljenje ili zgražanje. S jedne strane stižu pohvale na račun novog izgleda, dok joj drugi savjetuju da se što prije vrati na staro jer izgleda očajno.

🖤

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

Conchita je u jednom statusu duhovito zaključila kako izgleda kao Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan Realness #theunstoppables

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

Red carpet #ladyoscar Thank you so much @mrmartinz @eduvongomes @thomaskirchgrabner @jpheg

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

🖤 #theunstoppables

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

Foto: Screenshot/YouTube Autor: Hot.hr 08:50 06.06.2018

