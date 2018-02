CHRISSY TEIGEN SKORO ISPALE GRUDI PRED PAPARAZZIMA: Trudna manekenka nije baš odabrala najbolju haljinu

BUMPWATCH / / Super stylish mama Chrissy Teigen in a bottle green polka dot dress, studded booties and leather jacket in Soho, New York City with daughter Luna, 22 months. Chrissy has a new short 'do and is pushing Luna in the @uppababy Cruz stroller. ✔️ @chrissyteigen

A post shared by Pregnancy + Parenting Blog (@stylish_bump) on Feb 21, 2018 at 1:14am PST