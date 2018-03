CHRIS BROWN DAVIO DJEVOJKU: Nakon što je pretukao Rihannu, glazbenik ponovno šokirao fanove

CHRIS BROWN HANDS ON WOMAN'S NECK … THEY SAY IT'S JUST HORSEPLAY Chris Brown was horseplaying in Miami a few days ago and, even though some of the pics look ominous, Chris and the woman say it was all in good fun. Chris and a bunch of people were partying at a home he was renting during the Ultra Festival. The photos were taken at 9 AM Monday. In a few photos … Chris has his right hand around a woman's throat. Although the woman looks like she's in distress in a few pics, she and Chris insist it's horseplay. In other photos you see the woman smiling as Chris touches her neck (swipe images). Chris' lawyer, Mark Geragos, tells TMZ, "She's a friend. It's obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable." In looking at the photos, it's hard not to recall the brutal Rihanna attack … an attack that ended in a felony conviction and a rocky 5-year probation. Media: TMZ & Celebbuzz For more entertainment news visit: www.moviesents.com.ng #chrisbrown #chris #brown #violence #rumours #jokes #entertainment #celebrity #attention #paparazzi #miami #nigeria #nigerian #african #lagos #news

