CARA DELEVINGNE ZBOG JEDNE OBJAVE OSTALA BEZ 100.000 PRATITELJA: ‘To su ljudi koji podupiru nazadne ideje’

Nakon što je na Instagramu objavila tekst o reperu R Kellyju, manekenka Cara Delevingne ostala je bez velikog broja svojih pratitelja, njih 100.000. Cara je napisala što misli o kontroverznom dokumentarcu “Surviving R Kelly” te dala podršku žrtvama koje je reper seksualno uznemiravao. Dodala je da je “gori od Harveyja Weinsteina“.
Dan nakon što je objavila tekst, ostala je bez 50.000 fanova. Nedugo nakon toga poručila je da ju je prestalo pratiti još 50.000 ljudi.
I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter
“Nakon objave o R Kellyju ostala sam bez 50.000 pratitelja. Svaki put kad progovorim o nečemu u što stvarno vjerujem, nečemu što ljudi smatraju kontroverznom, što ih natjera da razmisle i zapitaju se, ostanem bez pratitelja. Očito se ti ljudi ne slažu s onim što sam rekla.
To su ljudi koji podupiru nazadne, a ne napredne ideje. Uvijek su me učili da izbjegavam sukobe po svaku cijenu zbog čega cijeli život šutim. Ne više! Zbogom tišini i nazadnim pratiteljima, pozdrav sukobima i naprednim misliocima”, poručila je manekenka.
This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers. The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards. In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, it’s communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore! Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly
Karijera repera R Kellyja obilježena je raznim skandalima. Naime, mnoge žene tužile su ga za seksualno zlostavljanje, a protiv njega je podignuto čak deset optužnica. U dokumentarcu “Surviving R Kelly” žrtve govore o svom odnosu s njim.
