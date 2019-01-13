CARA DELEVINGNE ZBOG JEDNE OBJAVE OSTALA BEZ 100.000 PRATITELJA: ‘To su ljudi koji podupiru nazadne ideje’

View this post on Instagram

I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter