BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN UPUTIO OŠTRU KRITIKU BIJELOJ KUĆI: ‘Ova pjesma traje osam minuta, toliko je umirao George Floyd’

View this post on Instagram

The first leg of the 2009 Working On A Dream tour enters the spotlight with Nassau 5/4/09. This superlative 27-song set serves as a showcase for the album, including key songs “Outlaw Pete,” “Kingdom of Days,” “The Wrestler” and the title track. Beyond WOAD, Nassau offers a delectable blend of classics (“She’s The One” and a brilliant “For You”), contemporary material (“Radio Nowhere,” “American Land,” “Hard Times [Come Again No More]”) and fun surprises, including the tour premiere of “Rendezvous” and the E Street Band’s one-for-the-ages cover of Gamble & Huff’s irresistible “Expressway To Your Heart.”