BRITNEY SPEARS PRED NOVIM SLOMOM? Otac joj razvalio vrata i nasrnuo na sina, pjevačica se opet iskalila na kosi

TMZ is reporting that Jamie Spears is wanting to step down from being Britney Spears’ conservator. He has been her conservator for many, many years and wants to temporarily give up the title. According to TMZ, he allegedly wants someone else to handle his responsibilities as conservator through the latter part of January 2020. Documents that TMZ has obtained show that Jamie Spears’ health is a reason why he wants the break from being conservator. He was hospitalized earlier this year because of what people speculate to have been a stroke. #jamiespears #britneyspears #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Image: Instagram