BRAD PITT LJUBI ANGELININU KOPIJU? ‘Glumac je njome fasciniran i želi da što više vremena provode zajedno’

Neri Oxman is an architect, designer, and professor at the @MITMediaLab, where she leads the Mediated Matter research group. She is known for art and architecture that combine design, biology, computing, and materials engineering. Raised in Haifa and Caesarea, Israel, by architect parents, Oxman rebelled by going into medicine, completing med school at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. But she couldn’t squelch her interest in design, and so she ventured to London to get a degree from the Architectural Association School of Architecture before enrolling in the PhD program in design computation at MIT. As a designer, the current grad student has a rather simple philosophy: to change the world by proving how technology can live in harmony with nature. “It’s a love affair with design that is continuously being nurtured by reaching into other disciplines, then coming back to design with those different points of view,” she explains. #internationalWomensDay #nerioxman

A post shared by Wevolver.com (@wevolverapp) on Mar 8, 2018 at 1:15pm PST