BOURDAIN JE OBILJEŽIO ŽIVOTE MNOGIH, OD KONOBARICA DO ASTROFIZIČARA: ‘Vidio je da me kolega seksualno zlostavlja i to prijavio šefu’

Unmissable #Bourdain eps set in Malaysia:

1. Penang (No Reservations S08E08)

2. Borneo (Parts Unknown S06E06, such a beautiful episode)

3. Malaysia: Into The Jungle (No Reservations S01E05, with a bizarre cameo by Chef Wan)

At his best. Drunk on life, and too much daydrinking. pic.twitter.com/b62S5hrJht

— Amirul Ruslan (@amirulruslan) June 8, 2018