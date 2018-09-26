Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
NIKAD NE RAZOČARA

BOMBASTIČNU J. LO U OVOM IZDANJU SIGURNO JOŠ NISTE VIDJELI: U vrućoj haljini uz obline servirala jedan zanimljiv detalj

Foto: Instagram/ J. Lo Autor: Hot.hr 15:14 26.09.2018

Atraktivna američka pjevačica ima tijelo za poželjeti, no za takve rezultate krvavo trenira

Jennifer Lopez za svoje se energične nastupe itekako priprema. Naime, najnovijom objavom na svom Instagramu, slavna pjevačica pokazala je da je u odličnoj formi. Na fotografiji se hvali mišićima koji su njezine fanove šokirali, ali i oduševili.

“Nevjerojatna si. Kakva inspiracija!”, “Prekrasna kao i uvijek”, “Najbolja si”, “I ja želim tako izgledati”, “Jednostavno wow”, bili su neki od komentara.

PREVIŠE SEKSEPILA NA JEDNOM MJESTU: Okupile se J.Lo, Vergara, Alba i Dua Lipa – koja vam je najljepša?

Jennifer se pri odabiru outfita odlučila za usku vatrenocrvenu haljinu koja naglašava njezine obline. Look je upotpunila golemim naušnicama, a kosu svezala u punđu. Izgleda da su se naporni treninzi isplatili jer Jenine fotke ostavljaju bez daha.

POGLEDAJTE KAKO JE NA GUZOTRES J.LO REAGIRAO NJEN DEČKO: Njegov izraz lica glavni je hit na Twitteru

View this post on Instagram

I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

View this post on Instagram

Island vibezzz… 🏝 #vacaciones

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

