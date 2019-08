BLANKA SE OGLASILA NAKON BURE KRITIKA ZBOG NEPOŽELJNE DJECE U APARTMANU: ‘Stvari su zapravo skroz jednostavne…’

View this post on Instagram

Just bc I’m not a #beautyblogger , doesn’t mean I can’t post about my #skincare fav products. I’ve been so happy with @bareminerals Complexion rescue defense cream (soft radiance). ‘Radiant protective veil’ says on the tube (spf 30 as well). And it really is! Whenever I’m to lazy for the whole make up routine (way too often) I just use this with @tatcha tinted eye cream, mascara and a blush. Fresh look made simple. Ps. This is not an ad, if you can believe it. Even tho I’ve done it like a pro 🤣💪🏻