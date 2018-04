BIZARNA PRAVILA VEZANA UZ ROĐENJE KRALJEVSKE DJECE: Toliko su čudna da su ih Kate i William pola prekršili

This evening at Buckingham Palace, The Queen hosted a dinner for representatives and Heads of Government to celebrate the Commonwealth during #CHOGM2018 week. Her Majesty, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, met representatives from all 53 Commonwealth Nations. The dinner was also attended by The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of York, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

