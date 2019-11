BIVŠA STARLETA SE BACILA U NOVI POSAO, ‘ČISTI FIZIČKI I PSIHIČKI’ POPUT ANE BUČEVIĆ: ‘Njena teza mi je super, skidam joj kapu’

View this post on Instagram

Not everyone gets the same version of me. One person might tell you I'm an amazing beautiful soul Another person Will say I'm a cold-hearted bitch Believe them both, I act Accordingly. #yoga #love #selflove #grow #peace #zen #vibrateHigher #croatia #healthyLifeHealthyMind #Sport #sporty #Fashion #workInProgress #MakarskaRiviera 💜🐾