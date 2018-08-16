SMRDLJIVO IZNENAĐENJE: Johnny Depp optužio jednu od najljepših žena na svijetu da mu je ostavila govno na krevetu

Zvijezda Pirata s Kariba tvrdi da se njegova bivša suprug olakšala na njegovom krevetu kako bi mu napakostila.
Johnny Depp je optužio svoju bivšu suprugu Amber Heard da je obavila veliku nuždu na njihovu bračnom krevetu kako bi mu se osvetila što nije došao na vrijeme kući, piše Mirror. Prema njegovoj priči, toga dana joj je bio 30. rođendan, a Johnny je kasnio pa mu je odlučila napakostiti.
Amber tvrdi da incident iz travnja 2016. nije učinila ona nego glumčev pas Boo, koji ima problema s probavom. ‘Poklon’ na krevetu je sljedećeg dana pronašla spremačica. Ona je rekla da su fekalije bile prevelike da bi bile pseće. Izvor blizak Johnnyju kaže da glumac ima “čvrste fotografske dokaze” koji upućuju na to da je govno Amberino i da ga je ostavila da mu podvali, no njezina glasnogovornica odbacuje te navode.
“Boo ima ozbiljne probleme s kontrolom crijeva. To nije bila šala niti je učinjeno iz nepoštovanja. Riječ je o nevinoj nezgodi, to je nešto što ljubimci čine. Nemamo više što reći. Gospođa Heard je nastavila sa svojim životom i ne želimo sudjelovati u ovim glupostima”, poručila je glumičina glasnogovornica.
Buran razvod
Amberin i Johnnyjev razvod punio je stranice medija. Naime, glumica je bivšeg supruga optužila da ju je sustavno psihički zlostavljao te da ju je nekoliko puta fizički napao. U jednoj svađi ju je navodno pogodio mobitelom u glavu zbog čega ja imala masnicu na licu. Glumica je zbog toga zatražila zabranu prilaska, koju je nakon razvoda povukla.
