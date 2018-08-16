SMRDLJIVO IZNENAĐENJE: Johnny Depp optužio jednu od najljepših žena na svijetu da mu je ostavila govno na krevetu

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pooed in their bed in revenge for being late for her 30th birthday party . Johnny Depp has accused former wife Amber Heard of POOING in their bed in revenge for him being late to her 30th birthday bash. The troubled actor claims the incident sparked the violent argument that led to the breakdown of their marriage. Depp had stormed out of the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse after discovering the pile of poo between the sheets after Heard’s party in April 2016, a friend of the Pirates of the Caribbean star told The Mirror. Heard blamed the deposit on her dog Boo, who has bowel problems, but a housekeeper who had to clean up the mess the following day suggested the droppings were too large to have come from the little pooch. Depp, 55, believes there is “strong, photographic evidence that connected Amber to the faeces” and it was left as a “prank”, the friend said. But a representative for the actress denied any malicious intent, insisting it was an unfortunate accident. – "Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful,” the rep told the Mirror. – “It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.” – In May 2016, a month later, the couple had another argument about the poo which turned violent and culminated in Depp allegedly hurling Heard’s mobile phone, hitting her in the face. The actress later posted photographs of her bruised face to Instagram and applied for a restraining order against Depp. Heard withdrew the application for a restraining order following their divorce settlement, in which he agreed to pay her US$7million, which she donated to charity. . Via The Sun #johnnydepp #amberheard #akoredeonline

