BENA AFFLECKA VIŠE NEĆEMO GLEDATI U OVOM FILMU: ‘Ta uloga zahtijeva fokus i strast, a ja za to nisam sposoban’

View this post on Instagram

Loved being with our @easterncongo team and partners including Nobel Prize winner @drdenismukwege in #easterncongo. Heroes all around. This week’s trip reminds me that despite its challenges, the Congo is home to some of the world’s most impressive people and majestic places. This new year I am wishing for continued growth, less violence and a peaceful transition of power for our friends in #Congo #DRC