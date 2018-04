AVA KARABATIĆ U ŠOKANTNOM INTERVJUU: ‘Treba legalizirati i prostituciju i marihuanu, a poslije seksa sa mnom…’

If you have missed phenomenal fashion show and creations which are Breathtaking "Most Wanted"…you can look for it up on Friday again…Of Course Suzana Peric…Novi Sad…Fashion week😄It's going to be extremely difficult to decide what to wear for to "World Football Cup",because I am fan of Croatia and Serbia at the same time..What do you think?😄😄😄

A post shared by ava_karabatic ✏📝 📺🎤 📷 (@ava_karabatic_zadar) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:41am PDT