AVA KARABATIĆ NAMJERAVA NASLIKATI SVOJ AKT: ‘Razgolitila sam se u biografiji pa ću se gola i naslikati’

I 've always been different from others ,when everyone is resting ,I 'm working,by the way there are very few things I strongly beliave…i beliave .Hard work,sweat and still in creative spirit .This is something from my new collection..Tutankamon,Still we ,Power and Joy of life..In every moment and before the Art Exhibion you can contact me and order the Painting.And of course I don't celebrate but I wish happy 1st May all of you,International Worker's Day😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

A post shared by ava_karabatic ✏📝 📺🎤 📷 (@ava_karabatic_zadar) on May 1, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT