ATRAKTIVNA BALKANSKA INFLUENCERICA POSTALA ZEČICA ‘KRALJA INSTAGRAMA’: ‘Tko se ne bi družio s njim?’

View this post on Instagram

I am angry because I really want u all to stop wasting your time. Stop pushing away your dreams and start pushing yourself. Leave that job u hate, buy that airplane ticket, don’t be scared of unknown, don’t be scared of loosing friends for it and take it as ticket price to your happiness. Yes loosing is part of growing. You still remember that boyfriend/girlfriend you were crying after? But hey each next one was better and all of those tears brought you to the real love of your life…🙏🏻 Every change comes with doubts. So when you next time think about people who live life of your dreams please don’t think about all the stupid lies and fake reasons why you can’t do the same because there is just one real reason. YOU DON’T FIGHT FOR YOURSELF! There is no hidden agenda or special conditions. YOU ARE YOUR BEST FRIEND OR WORSE ENEMY! You choose! I’ve chosen!