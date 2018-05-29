ASHLEY SE DOBRO SMOČILA I POKAZALA SVOJ BADIĆ U AKCIJI: Pozvala krupne cure da slijede njezin primjer pa dobila što je tražila

Ashley je plus size supermodel koji svakog jutra u šest sati odlazi u teretanu, a ostatak dana radi i širi dobro raspoloženje.
Ashley Graham na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju sa zabave na kojoj je demonstrirala čarobne moći svoje linije kupaćih kostima. Na fotografijama je podijelila zabavu iz bazena te pozvala sve krupne djevojke da se pridruže dobroj zabavi i objave svoje fotografije u nekom od njezinih badića.
Na to nije trebala dugo čekati, a u nastavku možete pogledati kako se provodi plus size model, a kako njezine obožavateljice koje svakodnevno motivira da se ugodno osjećaju u svojem tijelu:
I have never felt comfortable in a bikini. In fact, I didn’t wear one until I was in high school and even then would only walk around if I had a towel wrapped around my waist at all times. I dreaded sunbathing and always found excuses not to hang out at the pool or beach with friends. ✨ But today something amazing happened. For the first time, I felt beautiful in a bikini. I felt comfortable, free and empowered. When we shot pictures this morning I looked back at them and didn’t pick them apart. I didn’t hate what I saw on the screen. It might seem like an insignificant moment to some, but for me this was huge! I finally loved that girl in the photo. ✨ Thank you to @swimsuitsforall x @theashleygraham for this fabulous bikini. I’m officially obsessed 💗 the fit is amazing for curvy women and all the styles I tried are so flattering. Screenshot to shop this swimsuit (which is on SALE!) on the @liketoknow.it app! http://liketk.it/2vCkq #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall #LTKswim #swimsuitsforall #LTKcurves #ad
Imaš komentar?