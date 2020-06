ASHLEY GRAHAM OTKRILA ŠTO JOJ SE DOGODILO: Nasmijala je fanove do suza videom koji je pregledan preko dva milijuna puta

View this post on Instagram

Getting ready to celebrate my first mother’s day! Yes you better believe there will be a celebration in our house… and I hope all of you mamas are celebrating yourselves too! We might be in our sweats all day but we still kinda fancy 💎🌸🌈🥂☀️🎉 Feeling even more grateful for my own mama this year and excited to partner with @tiffanyandco who is giving back and supporting families and mother’s in need this year through @baby2baby 💖