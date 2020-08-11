ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER POSTAO DJED! Njegova kćer i slavni glumac dobili prvo dijete, a dali su mu neobično ime

Vijest da Katherine i Chris očekuju bebu počela je kuloarima kolati u travnju, samo deset mjeseci nakon što su se vjenčali
Chris Pratt (41) oduševio je obožavatelje podijelivši na Instagramu prvu fotografiju bebice koju je dobio sa suprugom Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) koja je kćer legendarnog Arnolda Schwarzeneggera (73).
Popularni glumac otkrio je i koje su neobično ime dali kćerkici.
“Iznimno smo oduševljeni što vam možemo podijeliti sretnu vijest o rođenju naše kćeri, Lyle Marije Schwarzenegger Pratt. Presretni smo. I mama i dijete su odlično. Izuzetno smo blagoslovljeni. Vole vas Katherine i Chris”, napisao je.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
Njihovo prvo zajedničko dijete
Chris iz braka s glumicom Annom Faris ima sedmogodišnjeg sina Jacka, a prošle godine vjenčao se s Katherine. Paru je ovo prvo zajedničko dijete.
Vijest o dolasku prinove potvrdio je i Katarinin brat Patrick, koji je rekao kako se par “odlično” snašao.
“Super im ide. Baš sam joj kupio mali poklon”, rekao je za Entertainment Tonight.
Vijest da Katherine i Chris očekuju bebu počela je kuloarima kolati u travnju, samo deset mjeseci nakon što su se vjenčali, piše Mirror. Tijekom karantene pripremali su se za dolazak prinove.
I’m so proud of my darling on the success of her book!! She smartly delayed the rest of the book tour and, like the rest of us, hunkered down inside. If you’re going stir crazy and need something to do between refreshing #covid19 on Twitter might I suggest this great read!? Something truly good for the soul. Click the link in my bio and get #TheGiftOfForgiveness delivered to your door!
