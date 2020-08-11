Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

KATHERINE I CHRIS

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER POSTAO DJED! Njegova kćer i slavni glumac dobili prvo dijete, a dali su mu neobično ime

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 11:29 11.08.2020

Vijest da Katherine i Chris očekuju bebu počela je kuloarima kolati u travnju, samo deset mjeseci nakon što su se vjenčali

Chris Pratt (41) oduševio je obožavatelje podijelivši na Instagramu prvu fotografiju bebice koju je dobio sa suprugom Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) koja je kćer legendarnog Arnolda Schwarzeneggera (73).

SCHWARZENEGGER OŽENIO KĆER ZA SLAVNOG GLUMCA: Zvijezda ‘Osvetnika’ rekla sudbonosno ‘da’ lijepoj Katherine

Popularni glumac otkrio je i koje su neobično ime dali kćerkici.

“Iznimno smo oduševljeni što vam možemo podijeliti sretnu vijest o rođenju naše kćeri, Lyle Marije Schwarzenegger Pratt. Presretni smo. I mama i dijete su odlično. Izuzetno smo blagoslovljeni. Vole vas Katherine i Chris”, napisao je.

Njihovo prvo zajedničko dijete

Chris iz braka s glumicom Annom Faris ima sedmogodišnjeg sina Jacka, a prošle godine vjenčao se s Katherine. Paru je ovo prvo zajedničko dijete.

Vijest o dolasku prinove potvrdio je i Katarinin brat Patrick, koji je rekao kako se par “odlično” snašao.

“Super im ide. Baš sam joj kupio mali poklon”, rekao je za Entertainment Tonight.

SLAVNI GLUMAC ZAPROSIO SCHWARZENEGGEROVU KĆER: Slatkom objavom na Instagramu dirnuo fanove

Vijest da Katherine i Chris očekuju bebu počela je kuloarima kolati u travnju, samo deset mjeseci nakon što su se vjenčali, piše Mirror. Tijekom karantene pripremali su se za dolazak prinove.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 11:29 11.08.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr