ARIANA GRANDE NAPRAVILA TEŽAK GAF S TETOVAŽOM: Zbog onoga što je greškom dala napisati žalit će cijeli život

ariana grande’s dumb ass got a tattoo of an entree and has the audacity to be like o lol i didnt want to sit thru it bc it hurt uwu so basically u care about the aesthetic of kanji but not the meaning of the words?? “indeed” pic.twitter.com/bhCvrEVZuf

— caro🐞🕷💫 (@rococcoletariat) January 30, 2019