ARETHA FRANKLIN JE NA SAMRTI: Obitelj i fanovi legendarne soul pjevačice mole se za čudo

Prayers up for Aretha Franklin

– Many media outlets report she is gravely ill

– A recap of her condition as reported by @newsone here https://t.co/dy7MhVWxQW

#arethafranklin #aretha #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/wqbN4UglVl

— Mike Trim WPTV (@MikeTrimWPTV) August 13, 2018