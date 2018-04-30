SEKSI MANEKENKA OPTUŽENA DA JE NAPASTOVALA PSA TVRDI: ‘Vlasnik ga je tjerao da se seksa sa mnom, ja sam žrtva’

Toutouni je nedavno tužio modela jer je, tvrdi, seksualno napastovala njegovog psa. Ona tvrdi da je bilo upravo suprotno.
Instagram model Deyana Mounira je u problemima otkako ju je tajkun Tony Toutouni tužio jer je navodno seksualno napastovala njegovog psa Hefa. Deyana tvrdi da je zapravo ona žrtva u cijeloj priči.
MANEKENKA OPTUŽENA ZA SEKSUALNI NAPAD NA PSA: ‘Igrala se s njegovim penisom pa sve objavila na Instagramu’
Prema njenoj verziji, pozirala je kraj bazena kada joj je prišao Toutounijev ruski kraljevski terijer Hef i počeo skakati na nju. Deyana kaže da je vlasnik psa poticao da to čini. On, pak, tvrdi da je Deyana uzbuđivala psa dirajući ga za genitalije. Zato ju je tužio i traži milijun i pol dolara odštete.
A few weeks ago, I was asked to model for a shoot at a house by a professional photographer. By the time I got there, Tony insisted on taking my photos instead. His skills consisted of him taking photos of me with his phone, specifically of my boobs & butt. During this entire amateur shoot with Tony, I was very uncomfortable bc Tony was harassing me, verbally & sexually. He forcibly grabbed me inappropriately & tried to get me into his room several times as I walked around and he continued to do so even after I repeatedly told him to stop. He provoked his dog to hump me & told me to allow it. This video has Tony’s voice telling me to allow his dog to take these actions and says, “let him do it, “fuck her” & “I almost had it, go back…just stand there and let him sniff your butt.” I felt vulnerable in this situation & tried to get myself out of this environment as best as I could because I genuinely feared for my own safety and well-being. Before I attempted to leave, I asked for the photos taken of me, he refused to send me the photos or videos & didn’t provide any reason as to why. I ultimately was able to get video clips of myself, but after I had to act calm even though I wanted to escape the situation. In fear of Tony showing these humiliating videos to his friends & the public in general, I posted the video of myself & the dog as a comedy video on my own IG page to try to redeem myself because the video of me is completely mortifying. Tony later posted the same video of me on his IG page, but the difference in the two videos is that he will never post the original videos because he is the one recording me with his voice in the background. Tony has forced my hand by further publicly defaming my reputation on TMZ. I want the entertainment industry & the public in general to be aware of people like Tony who want to use you in every way they can including but not limited to sexual and inappropriate acts. No one should be subjected to this treatment in any industry. I sincerely hope that the public take note of this situation and understand that I seek to expose predators like him. Thank you to all my friends and fans for your continuous love and support.💕
Deyana je portalu TMZ dala snimku na kojoj se čuje kako joj Toutouni govori da dopusti psu da joj ponjuši stražnjicu i potiče ga da skače na nju.
“Je*i je! Dopusti mu da ti ponjuška stražnjicu”, govori Toutouni, čuje se na snimci. Model tvrdi da je Hefov vlasnik i sam navalio na nju i nagovarao je na seks.
“Želim da ljudi znaju da u ovoj industriji postoje ljudi poput njega koji nas žele iskoristiti na svaki mogući način”, rekla je djevojka za TMZ.
Toutonijevi odvjetnici kažu da Deyana ni u jednom trenutku nije pokazala da joj je neugodno, a problem je nastao kada je na Instagramu objavila video i fotografije koje štete njegovu ugledu.
