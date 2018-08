RITA ORA ŠOKIRALA NA DODJELI NAGRADA: Došla u prozirnoj haljini bez grudnjaka pa strastveno poljubila kolegicu

Avicii has inspired millions with his music and I'm forever grateful to have worked with him on Lonely Together. Last night was so special. Thank you MTV for recognizing Lonely Together for Best Dance! Levan Tsikurishvili your vision for the video was everything! And huge shout out to the fans for voting – you did it! We share this VMA with you!!

