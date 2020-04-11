PROSLAVILA 55. ROĐENDAN BOMBASTIČNOM FOTKOM U OSKUDNOM BIKINIJU: Slavna manekenka izgleda bolje nego ikad

Iako se proslavila ranih ’80-ih, kaže da nije uvijek cijenila svoju ljepotu
Iza svjetski poznate manekenke Pauline Porizkove teška je godina. Naime, umro joj je suprug, s kojim je bila 30 godina u braku. U četvrtak je napunila 55 godina i još jednom pokazala da uistinu stari sa stilom.
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine day 9. So, this is what happens when you wash your hair in well water with yours sons shampoo, put it up in a bun for five days while you clean and cook and garden, and then take it down. Anyone got any good ideas on what to call this fab and never before seen hairstyle? I’d like to make it a trend. 🤪and yes, I accidentally photobombed #oskarthecat 😛#sexyhasnoagelimit #quarantine #hairstyles #quarantinehair #vogueneedsme #thequarantease
Češka ljepotica na svoj je rođendan objavila fotografiju u minijaturnom, zlatnom bikiniju. Riječ je o slici za koju je pozirala prije mjesec dana dok je bila na odmoru u Kostariki.
View this post on Instagram
TBT. Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica. 💕 Humor me, if you will, today. I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, “ hey, I m a good 55 year old! ” I will feel pretty today. And endlessly grateful for all the gifts life has bestowed on me thus far. They’ve been many. Quarantine is a great time to sift through them all. Hermosahills.com #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing #flattenthecurve
‘Gledam stare fotografije i počinjem shvaćati…’
Manekenka, rođena u nekadašnjoj Čehoslovačkoj, priznala je da joj se ne sviđa uvijek kako izgleda, no da se na svoj specijalni dan želi osjećati lijepo. Iako se proslavila ranih ’80-ih, kaže da nije uvijek cijenila svoju ljepotu.
View this post on Instagram
FBF. All the things one can do while home…. Alright, flashback to good ol’ times when I lounged around in sumptuous beds wearing lingerie, instead of lunging around with a bucket and mop, wearing sweatpants. Photo here by my friend Marco Glaviano, who made all women he photographed look their best. #marcoglaviano #goodoldtimes 😁Have a good weekend everyone, PLEASE STAY QUARANTINED!#flattenthecurve #staythefuckhome
“Gledam svoje stare fotografije i počinjem shvaćati kakva sam bila. Beskonačno sam zahvalna za sve darove koje mi je život pružio. Bilo ih je puno. Karantena je dobar trenutak da sve to analiziram”, napisala je Porizkova.
Obožavatelji su joj u komentarima dali do znanja koliko se dive i njezinu izgledu i njezinoj osobnosti.
View this post on Instagram
Well, there we go. Self quarantine has made me finish the sweater I was knitting for my bff Jacquie since she made me a quilt two years ago. Finally done! And oh boy, it’s warm. She picked the colors, I picked the pattern. Here you go Jacquie! @jcq.mhn the yarn is cascade yarns Lana grande , the pattern is from Lion brand wool ease thick and Quick striped boyfriend cardigan. Very easy! #knittersofinstagram #knittersofinstagram #itscoronatime #flattenthecurve #quarantine #betweenjloandbettywhite #gettingshitdone
U samoizolaciji sa sinovima i ljubimcima
“Kako si zadržala takvu liniju?”, “Fantastična si na sve moguće načine. Nastavi širiti tu sjajnu energiju”, “Divno si to napisala”, “Provedi svoj posebni dan u tom bikiniju”, “Prava si ljepotica”, “Izgledaš dvostruko mlađe”, poručili su joj pratitelji na Instagramu.
View this post on Instagram
Only a few days ago… Hello reality. Can’t keep posting vacation when the present is is so pressing. When I was little and lived in a communist country, it was a common occurrence to have shortages. Not necessarily because there were actual shortage, but because Mrs Prdelkova told everyone she knew that she “heard” there was going to be a shortage of potatoes. And within a few days, there would indeed be a shortage of potatoes in all our local stores. When a collection of people panic and all rational thought is lost, we lose our sense of being human. We stampede all over one another in order to survive. This frightens me more than any epidemic. But to be clear, I also believe that staying at home – and out of public places when possible – is necessary, so at the very least we can all get sick at different times and not to overwhelm the medical systems. #refusingtopanic #bekind #wereallinittogether
Paulina, koja ima američko i švedsko državljanstvo, u samoizolaciji je sa sinovima Jonathanom (26) i Oliverom (21) te psom Ludwigom i mačkom Oskarom.
View this post on Instagram
Seems like I could have picked a better time to come back from vacation- like never! 🥴Oh well – in the midst of this sad weather and horrible news, allow me to go back in time – only a few days ago… Putting on some pretty pink lingerie to wear under my pretty pink gap dress. Hermosahills.com #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing
Manekenka je djecu dobila s frontmenom grupe The Cars Rickom Ocasekom, koji je preminuo u 75. godini u rujnu prošle godine. Par je prije njegove smrti prolazio kroz brakorazvodnu parnicu, no živjeli su zajedno u New Yorku, gdje je Porizkova pronašla njegovo beživotno tijelo.
View this post on Instagram
My brand new/ old Gap @gap dress worn for the first time thanks to @litbrit – who found it for me on eBay and sent it to me! Talk about gratitude! By the way peeps, I was using “impoverished” ironically. Obviously, being actually poor – like we were when my single parent mom had two jobs and night school and I had to steal bread in the supermarket so my little brother and I could have dinner – is hardly my life any more. It just means I couldn’t possibly afford this sort of a vacation. And so I’m extra extra grateful to my friends who made it possible. Photo Teadora Roma #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing #Paulinagapdress @gap
Imaš komentar?