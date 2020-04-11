PROSLAVILA 55. ROĐENDAN BOMBASTIČNOM FOTKOM U OSKUDNOM BIKINIJU: Slavna manekenka izgleda bolje nego ikad

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine day 9. So, this is what happens when you wash your hair in well water with yours sons shampoo, put it up in a bun for five days while you clean and cook and garden, and then take it down. Anyone got any good ideas on what to call this fab and never before seen hairstyle? I’d like to make it a trend. 🤪and yes, I accidentally photobombed #oskarthecat 😛#sexyhasnoagelimit #quarantine #hairstyles #quarantinehair #vogueneedsme #thequarantease