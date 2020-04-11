Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Sexy

STARI LI ONA UOPĆE?

PROSLAVILA 55. ROĐENDAN BOMBASTIČNOM FOTKOM U OSKUDNOM BIKINIJU: Slavna manekenka izgleda bolje nego ikad

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 22:05 11.04.2020

Iako se proslavila ranih ’80-ih, kaže da nije uvijek cijenila svoju ljepotu

Iza svjetski poznate manekenke Pauline Porizkove teška je godina. Naime, umro joj je suprug, s kojim je bila 30 godina u braku. U četvrtak je napunila 55 godina i još jednom pokazala da uistinu stari sa stilom.

Češka ljepotica na svoj je rođendan objavila fotografiju u minijaturnom, zlatnom bikiniju. Riječ je o slici za koju je pozirala prije mjesec dana dok je bila na odmoru u Kostariki.

View this post on Instagram

TBT. Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica. 💕 Humor me, if you will, today. I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, “ hey, I m a good 55 year old! ” I will feel pretty today. And endlessly grateful for all the gifts life has bestowed on me thus far. They’ve been many. Quarantine is a great time to sift through them all. Hermosahills.com #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing #flattenthecurve

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on

‘Gledam stare fotografije i počinjem shvaćati…’

Manekenka, rođena u nekadašnjoj Čehoslovačkoj, priznala je da joj se ne sviđa uvijek kako izgleda, no da se na svoj specijalni dan želi osjećati lijepo. Iako se proslavila ranih ’80-ih, kaže da nije uvijek cijenila svoju ljepotu.

“Gledam svoje stare fotografije i počinjem shvaćati kakva sam bila. Beskonačno sam zahvalna za sve darove koje mi je život pružio. Bilo ih je puno. Karantena je dobar trenutak da sve to analiziram”, napisala je Porizkova.

Obožavatelji su joj u komentarima dali do znanja koliko se dive i njezinu izgledu i njezinoj osobnosti.

U samoizolaciji sa sinovima i ljubimcima

“Kako si zadržala takvu liniju?”, “Fantastična si na sve moguće načine. Nastavi širiti tu sjajnu energiju”, “Divno si to napisala”, “Provedi svoj posebni dan u tom bikiniju”, “Prava si ljepotica”, “Izgledaš dvostruko mlađe”, poručili su joj pratitelji na Instagramu.

View this post on Instagram

Only a few days ago… Hello reality. Can’t keep posting vacation when the present is is so pressing. When I was little and lived in a communist country, it was a common occurrence to have shortages. Not necessarily because there were actual shortage, but because Mrs Prdelkova told everyone she knew that she “heard” there was going to be a shortage of potatoes. And within a few days, there would indeed be a shortage of potatoes in all our local stores. When a collection of people panic and all rational thought is lost, we lose our sense of being human. We stampede all over one another in order to survive. This frightens me more than any epidemic. But to be clear, I also believe that staying at home – and out of public places when possible – is necessary, so at the very least we can all get sick at different times and not to overwhelm the medical systems. #refusingtopanic #bekind #wereallinittogether

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on

Paulina, koja ima američko i švedsko državljanstvo, u samoizolaciji je sa sinovima Jonathanom (26) i Oliverom (21) te psom Ludwigom i mačkom Oskarom.

Manekenka je djecu dobila s frontmenom grupe The Cars Rickom Ocasekom, koji je preminuo u 75. godini u rujnu prošle godine. Par je prije njegove smrti prolazio kroz brakorazvodnu parnicu, no živjeli su zajedno u New Yorku, gdje je Porizkova pronašla njegovo beživotno tijelo.

View this post on Instagram

My brand new/ old Gap @gap dress worn for the first time thanks to @litbrit – who found it for me on eBay and sent it to me! Talk about gratitude! By the way peeps, I was using “impoverished” ironically. Obviously, being actually poor – like we were when my single parent mom had two jobs and night school and I had to steal bread in the supermarket so my little brother and I could have dinner – is hardly my life any more. It just means I couldn’t possibly afford this sort of a vacation. And so I’m extra extra grateful to my friends who made it possible. Photo Teadora Roma #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing #Paulinagapdress @gap

A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 22:05 11.04.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr