Don't change for ANYONE! By that I mean don't change yourself if someone insists you do, and has a problem with who you are… Just change when you feel it's time, when that special someone a lover, husband or best friend changes you from within, with the love, trust and freedom he gives you to be you. I do still keep my attitude and my walls up, but with you ma boo @joshuamacks I'm a piece of clay that I trust you to model by your desires and dreams.

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on Jun 16, 2018 at 1:36am PDT