NAKON PIŠEKICE, I ŽANAMARI IZAŠLA BEZ HLAČA: Samo u majici i mrežastim tajicama dokazala da ima ‘muda’

Those rare ‘blurry smiles’… Accidental and pure… They don’t fit The Matrix… ‘The Program’… Everyone is tryin’ to name Him… Our code writer… Don’t you get it… We’re accidental… Lost… We don’t understand shit… But we LOVE. People say love made us. It’s not true… We happened… Somehow… Evolution… But love. We ‘made’ love… In every sense of the word… It’s the best thing humanity created following their true selves. Now we BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IN IT! ❤️☀️ #puremath