NAJSEKSI PODSJETNIK DA PERETE RUKE: Bujna influencerica održala lekciju iz higijene u srcu New Yorka odjevena samo u kupaći kostim

It’s corona time! Follow me on tik tok- BOOSTEDCHICK Shout out to @freelancephotography_ for helping me make a statement. With a big following sometimes I feel like it’s my duty to send out messages that matter and that effect me personally. I do have a lower immune system so yes this is a real life problem right now but at the end of the day y’all need to remember to wash your hands! Stop buying toilet paper and face masks, just wash your hands and don’t touch your face…smh.