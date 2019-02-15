Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
SEKSI TALIJANKA

NAJSEKSI NOGOMETNA SUTKINJA SE SKINULA ZA ‘PLAYBOY’: Fanove za Valentinovo počastila vrućim fotkama

Foto: Instagram/ Claudia Romani Autor: Hot.hr 18:01 15.02.2019

Claudija je na svom Instagramu objavila nekoliko fotografija sa snimanja

Claudia Romani, talijanska TV i reality zvijezda, skinula se za magazin “Playboy”. Nekoliko fotografija sa snimanja nesebično je podijelila na svojim pratiteljima na Instagramu. “Sretno Valentinovo, dragi moji. Ne zaboravite svaki dan slaviti ljubav”, napisala je uz uz provokativne fotografije.

KAD ONA SUDI GRUBI PREKRŠAJI SU POŽELJNI: Claudia Romani najljepša je nogometna sutkinja na svijetu i ne boji se to pokazati

Njezini pratitelji bili su oduševljeni čestitkom. “Seksi”, “Božanstvena si”, “Prekrasna kao i uvijek”, “Cura iz snova”, bili su samo neki od komentara.

Claudiju su mnogi proglasili najseksi nogometnom sutkinjom na svijetu, a u središtu medijske pozornosti našla se prošlog ljeta kad je izjavila da će navijati za Englesku na Svjetskom prvenstvu jer se Italija nije kvalificirala. Zgodna Talijanka pozirala je za brojne magazine, a 2014. godine proglašena je najseksi navijačicom Italije.

