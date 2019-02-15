NAJSEKSI NOGOMETNA SUTKINJA SE SKINULA ZA ‘PLAYBOY’: Fanove za Valentinovo počastila vrućim fotkama

Claudija je na svom Instagramu objavila nekoliko fotografija sa snimanja
Claudia Romani, talijanska TV i reality zvijezda, skinula se za magazin “Playboy”. Nekoliko fotografija sa snimanja nesebično je podijelila na svojim pratiteljima na Instagramu. “Sretno Valentinovo, dragi moji. Ne zaboravite svaki dan slaviti ljubav”, napisala je uz uz provokativne fotografije.
KAD ONA SUDI GRUBI PREKRŠAJI SU POŽELJNI: Claudia Romani najljepša je nogometna sutkinja na svijetu i ne boji se to pokazati
1, 2, 3? Buon San Valentino my lovelies .. ricordatevi che l’amore si festeggia ogni giorno !!! Happy Valentines my lovelies .. Remember to celebrate love every day !! 🤩🥰❤️ Per la gallery completa cliccate il link di @playboyita nella mia bio!!! For the complete gallery click the link in bio !! #claudiaromani #crueltyfree #miami #lingerie #heels #natural #love #celebrateloveeveryday❤️❤️❤️❤️. Photographer : @ulora_photography Photo editing : @picssolution Location: @fairwindhotelmiami Decorations: @bondpartysupplies Wardrobe: X Fenty, Victoria’s Secret , Cash Calzature, Jessica Marie Fernandez, Beatnix Special thanks to @magiobook
Njezini pratitelji bili su oduševljeni čestitkom. “Seksi”, “Božanstvena si”, “Prekrasna kao i uvijek”, “Cura iz snova”, bili su samo neki od komentara.
Love you guys .. the best company and support throughout the day .. alongside @chrisvehovec my family and the cats 🐱.. 🥰🥰🥰 And those haters .. oh well .. I m shocked by the ignorance that still reigns in 2019 .. I hope they find a purpose .. cause the way they are at present.. means they just waste air and space on this planet !! Those who find joy in trying to hurt others instead than succeed for themselves .. Are just the shadow of a person .. !! #claudiaromani #happy #followers #friends #stopbullying #miami #veganlife #crueltyfreeliving
Claudiju su mnogi proglasili najseksi nogometnom sutkinjom na svijetu, a u središtu medijske pozornosti našla se prošlog ljeta kad je izjavila da će navijati za Englesku na Svjetskom prvenstvu jer se Italija nije kvalificirala. Zgodna Talijanka pozirala je za brojne magazine, a 2014. godine proglašena je najseksi navijačicom Italije.
Quale foto preferite ? 1 2 o 3? 🤔🤔😊😊 #Bahamas are life !!! Had the best Anniversary ever celebrating with @chrisvehovec at @atlantisbahamas 🤩🤩 What’s your favorite pic ? 1 2 3? Glad the pics made it to #Esquire and many more websites all over the world ! #claudiaromani #vacation #bikini #natural #massau jewelry by @jessicamariefernandez bikini by @bikinioutlet1 🤩🤩🤩 PS #fuckhaters .. just sad souls 🤪🤡
Finished up my @flattummyco shakes and loving the progress I got …👌🏼 this program definitely worked for me, fit into my busy lifestyle, helped me push myself a little more and are so tasty ☺️ If you need an extra boost pick up a program.. Best of all it is #VEGAN !!! 🌱🥰 #flattummy #crueltyfree #claudiaromani #swimsuit #miami #selfies
